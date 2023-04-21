'The Olympics of Dance' kick off in Auckland

Slicked hair, street wear, UE booms and last-minute rehearsals. These are just some of the sights you'll see around the Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland this weekend, as the preliminary round of the Hip Hop Nationals gets underway.

In total, 72 crews are competing in six different divisions, with qualifiers on Friday night and finals on Saturday.

The top five in each division get to head off to the World Hip Hop Dance Championship.

New Zealand hip hop dancers are some of the best in the world, previously sweeping up medals on the international stage, working with celebrities and gaining cult followings of their own.

Kiwi choreographer Kiel Tutin recently worked and danced alongside K-pop band BlackPink for their Coachella set.

ADVERTISEMENT

The livestream of the festival was viewed millions of times.

"Hip Hop International seems to have become a platform for people to move with their careers and make huge pathways," national competition organiser Kiri Whitford-Joynt said.

She's not wrong. Tutin featured heavily in The Royal Family's competition sets, which became viral sensations.

The megacrew's performance at the 2015 Hip Hop International finals has been viewed 22 million times on YouTube.

Director Parris Goebel, who started The Royal Family, has a plethora of famous artists she has worked with and has been praised for her work with Rihanna on the 2023 Superbowl and Fenty Lingerie shows.

In 2023, dancers are eager to prove themselves to their peers, and have a shot at making their name on the world stage.

"It's a real grind. These nationals can be tougher than worlds," said Josh Cesan, director of Auckland-based Identity Dance Company (IDCO).

ADVERTISEMENT

"Because of the calibre in New Zealand, you've really got to come in here and be on point.

"New Zealand dancers are world renowned for a reason."

Cesan is used to the competition. IDCO has swept up at the national and global level.

Through Hip Hop International they've earned four bronze, four silver and two gold medals across the divisions.

"Getting to go to worlds and rep your country and hold your flag is a massive honour, it's a dream of most kids."

This year's nationals has been a dream come true in another sense. It's the first time dancers will be competing with an audience at a national level since 2019, Covid-19 preventing large crowds for three years.

Competitors with Red Dance Studios say it will make a huge difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coming back and performing on stage is so exciting for us," Emilia Snelgorve said.

Hip Hop Nationals finals take place at the Due Drop Stadium tomorrow.