Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.
This week, there was plenty of drama and sportsmanship on show at an American Samoan fautasi race, and a bank glitch in PNG.
As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.
Pacific Update: Drama and sportsmanship in American Samoan fautasi race
Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.
This week, there was plenty of drama and sportsmanship on show at an American Samoan fautasi race, and a bank glitch in PNG.
As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.
Latest
Popular
Latest
Popular
SHARE ME