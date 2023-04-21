More support for sexual assault victims in court - Govt

The Government has announced new protections for victims of sexual assault in court.

The funding will come from the $45.7 million Victims of Crime – Improving Outcomes initiative funding from Budget 2022.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said this morning the Government is delivering on its promise to improve victims' experiences in the courts and wider justice system.

"The Government will introduce a Bill before the election that will focus on changes in three areas: sexual violence against children, litigation abuse in family proceedings and giving greater choice to victims of sexual violence around name suppression decisions.

"Currently a child sexual assault victim can be questioned as to whether they consented to sexual activity. This is unacceptable and falls well below societal expectations of how the law should work. We're fixing the law to minimise the risk of this happening."

The minister said the bill will also give the courts more power to stop litigation abuse and clarify the process to lift name suppression.

She said the changes would make an "immediate and meaningful difference" to victims' lives.

"Improving the system will help make complainants feel more comfortable in court and encourage them to come forward," Allan said.

The Government is also set to launch three pilot programmes in the middle of this year to improve safety for victims, strengthen support for child victims of sexual violence, and ensure victim's views are provided in bail decisions.

The pilot programmes will be trialled in the courts Whangārei and Manukau over the next year.

Victim Support will receive an additional $3 million in funding and $2.2 million in additional funding will be provided to the Victim's Assistance Scheme.