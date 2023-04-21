New Zealand
Large fire breaks out in West Auckland factory

10:52pm
The scene of the fire. (Source: 1News)

A large blaze broke out tonight in a factory on Lansford Crescent, in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale.

FENZ said they were called to the commercial building fire at 9.35pm this evening.

Five fire trucks and three support vehicles attended the scene.

The scene of the fire. (Source: 1News)

A spokesperson from FENZ said appliances attended from surrounding suburbs, some coming from as far as Auckland City and Parnell.

Police and St John also attended the scene.

FENZ earlier said there had been no mention of anyone in the building.

