Early morning quakes rattle Christchurch

Thousands of people in Christchurch have been jolted awake after a series of three earthquakes struck early this morning.

A 4.0 magnitude quake struck 10 km north-east of Christchurch about 2.20am. The quake came at a depth of nine kilometres, causing moderate shaking, according to GeoNet.

It was followed by a second, 3.6 magnitude quake 10 km north-east of Christchurch at 7.31am. The light earthquake came at a depth of 10 km.

A M4.3 quake, and a M3.6 foreshock caused moderate shaking in Christchurch this morning. We have received over 7000 felt reports. There was also light shaking in the area yesterday evening, and M4.0 at same spot overnight 2:21AM

For more details: https://t.co/rsYvsMsCia pic.twitter.com/lRZcx90XId — GeoNet (@geonet) April 20, 2023

A third, 4.3 magnitude quake 10 km north-east of Christchurch followed nine minutes later, at 7.37am. The moderate quake had a depth of eight kilometres.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were around 15,764 'felt reports', most of whom reported weak to light shaking, GeoNet said.