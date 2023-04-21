New Zealand
Early morning quakes rattle Christchurch

8:05am
A series of quakes have struck north-east of Christchurch this morning.

A series of quakes have struck north-east of Christchurch this morning.

Thousands of people in Christchurch have been jolted awake after a series of three earthquakes struck early this morning.

A 4.0 magnitude quake struck 10 km north-east of Christchurch about 2.20am. The quake came at a depth of nine kilometres, causing moderate shaking, according to GeoNet.

It was followed by a second, 3.6 magnitude quake 10 km north-east of Christchurch at 7.31am. The light earthquake came at a depth of 10 km.

A third, 4.3 magnitude quake 10 km north-east of Christchurch followed nine minutes later, at 7.37am. The moderate quake had a depth of eight kilometres.

There were around 15,764 'felt reports', most of whom reported weak to light shaking, GeoNet said.

