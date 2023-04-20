New Zealand
1News

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

55 mins ago
Ricky Gervais.

Ricky Gervais. (Source: Associated Press)

British comedian Ricky Gervais has weighed in on the Canterbury kids feral cat cull competition, which has made headlines worldwide.

The category of "most feral cats hunted" was set to be a part of the North Canterbury Hunting competition and would've seen young hunters compete to cull the most invasive felines.

However, the category was pulled after outrage from cat owners and animal rights activists, who said pet cats would be caught up in the crossfire.

The organisers, who were aiming to raise money for Rotherham School and Community Pool, said abuse levelled at the school and sponsors was behind their decision to pull the category.

Gervais weighed in today, mocking the competition on Twitter.

The British comedian, who is a well-known animal lover, retweeted a BBC article saying: "Right. We need some new PR ideas to make the world love New Zealand. Maybe something involving kids & kittens. Yes, Hargreaves?"

The post appears to be pointing out how the contest made New Zealand look bad.

It featured comments from fans who shared pictures of their own cats.

A feral cat in the snow.

A feral cat in the snow. (Source: DOC)

Gervais' Twitter profile picture also features his own cat.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to Monday, April 17 is urged to contact police.

6:39am

Rolled truck on Christchurch highway to be cleared tonight

Rolled truck on Christchurch highway to be cleared tonight

The truck is currently blocking one westbound land and won't be moved until 9pm once traffic eases.

4:02pm

0:26

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

3:10pm

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

Wed, Apr 19

0:08

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Direct flights from Chch to San Francisco to launch over summer

Wed, Apr 19

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Wed, Apr 19

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Govt sanctions sick jobseekers for failing to prepare for work

Only last week Labour MPs were publicly criticising National saying it is completely unacceptable to apply sanctions to jobseekers who are unwell or have disabilities.

August 22, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

Shane Jones wants Fonterra-style regulation for supermarkets

May 13, 2022

Man with gang ties wanted over Sandringham shooting

Man with gang ties wanted over Sandringham shooting

May 24, 2022

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

Rust to resume filming after Alec Baldwin fatal shooting

10 mins ago

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

3:15

Kiwi dancers share Coachella stage with headlining act

13 mins ago

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

Silver Ferns' 'mana' put first after Jamaica series shambles

24 mins ago

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

3 charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

36 mins ago

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

Police name woman who died after being hit by car in Auckland

55 mins ago

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet
1
2
3
4
5
6