Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

British comedian Ricky Gervais has weighed in on the Canterbury kids feral cat cull competition, which has made headlines worldwide.

The category of "most feral cats hunted" was set to be a part of the North Canterbury Hunting competition and would've seen young hunters compete to cull the most invasive felines.

However, the category was pulled after outrage from cat owners and animal rights activists, who said pet cats would be caught up in the crossfire.

The organisers, who were aiming to raise money for Rotherham School and Community Pool, said abuse levelled at the school and sponsors was behind their decision to pull the category.

Gervais weighed in today, mocking the competition on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British comedian, who is a well-known animal lover, retweeted a BBC article saying: "Right. We need some new PR ideas to make the world love New Zealand. Maybe something involving kids & kittens. Yes, Hargreaves?"

“Right. We need some new PR ideas to make the world love New Zealand. Maybe something involving kids & kittens. Yes, Hargreaves?” https://t.co/E3nPTl1IHj — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) April 19, 2023

The post appears to be pointing out how the contest made New Zealand look bad.

It featured comments from fans who shared pictures of their own cats.

A feral cat in the snow. (Source: DOC)

Gervais' Twitter profile picture also features his own cat.