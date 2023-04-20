Report into police handling of Parliament occupation released today

An independent report into the police’s handling of the Parliamentary occupation will be released today.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority received nearly 2000 complaints regarding the conduct of police during the three-week protest, which ended violently on March 2.

The IPCA has interviewed more than 350 people – including protesters and representatives of protest groups as well as police and then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Hundreds of hours of video footage have been analysed.

The review is designed to provide an independent assessment of the information police had, the decisions police made, tactics, and whether the approach taken as the protest evolved was lawful, proportionate and appropriate.

March 2 saw New Zealand witness one of its ugliest days, as police moved in to end the anti-mandate occupation, which had descended into a toxic mix of misinformation and hostility.

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster saw the damage sown around his city first-hand.

"I'm not actually sure we've learned the lessons because we haven't asked the questions," he told 1News a year on from the end of the occupation.

"It would be good to have a real clear, thoughtful reflection on what happened and why it happened."

Music teacher Pepe Becker, who attended the protest as he opposed mandates, returned to Parliament on March 2 2023.

He said there needed to be healing.

“I call it devastation day when the police and special operations people were brought in.”

1News.co.nz will live stream the IPCA speaking about its report from 10am, and the police response at 10.45am.