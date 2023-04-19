Surveillance fears for NZ, Aus as China builds new Antarctic station

China is reportedly ramping up construction on a new Antarctic station, the nation's fifth in the region, which is "well-positioned" to collect signals intelligence over Australia and New Zealand.

Reuters reports new satellite imagery shows construction has resumed on the station for the first time since 2018.

"Beijing has sought to develop new shipping routes in the Arctic and expand its research in Antarctica, but Western governments worry its increasing presence in the polar regions could provide the People's Liberation Army (PLA) with better surveillance capabilities."

The article cites a report by a Washington-based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The CSIS said the new site is being built on Inexpressible Island near the Ross Sea and it's estimated construction on the 5000 square metre station could be completed next year.

"While the station can provide tracking and communications for China's growing array of scientific polar observation satellites, its equipment can concurrently be used for intercepting other nations' satellite communications," the CSIS said.

"Importantly, the station's position may enable it collect signals intelligence from US-allied Australia and New Zealand and could collect telemetry data on rockets launching from newly established space facilities in both countries."

Reuters reported China rejects claims that such stations would be used for espionage.