Secondary school teachers to enter facilitated bargaining with Govt

5:47pm
Teachers on strike in Auckland Central.

The Post Primary Teachers Association (PPTA) is set to enter facilitated bargaining for a collective agreement with the Government over secondary school teachers' pay rates.

It comes after recent teachers' strikes across the country.

"Facilitation will continue the negotiating process and we hope that having an independent person in the room will be helpful," PPTA's acting president Chris Abercrombie said.

It comes after a decision by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) was issued earlier today.

It found "the application of the PSPA (Public Service Pay Adjustment) to this bargaining round and the constraint it may have on any pay offer appears to be a key feature of why agreement on remuneration has not been possible to date".

Abercrombie said the union has been saying this "for some time".

"We have a shortage of secondary teachers in Aotearoa New Zealand that is worsening every week," he added.

"We need pay rates that at least keep up with inflation so teachers' pay doesn't go backwards."

