New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

8:14pm

A Rotorua man who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity has been recognised for his selflessness.

One of Kevin Hollamby's most famous charity initiatives is the Goodbye Pork Pie Run.

The event is a Mini car rally from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island, raising funds for Kidscan.

For his huge community heart, ASB has awarded him this week's Good as Gold award.

The award includes $5000 donated to KidsCan and $5000 to treat himself (which he immediately donated to another deserving charity, Kiwanis Club of Taupo).

Watch the heart-warming moment Kevin is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.

New ZealandSocial Issues

SHARE

More Stories

New university research centre hopes to transform Pacific health

New university research centre hopes to transform Pacific health

The director of Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa hopes it can "look at the things that matter", like diabetes, heart disease and child health.

8:15am

2:58

NZ should further loosen speech laws - civil liberties expert

NZ should further loosen speech laws - civil liberties expert

The country should further liberalise speech legislation rather than introducing new laws around hate speech, Nadine Strossen says.

Sun, Apr 16

12:10

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Wed, Apr 12

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Wed, Apr 12

Moving everyone out of flood risk areas - is it feasible?

Moving everyone out of flood risk areas - is it feasible?

Mon, Apr 10

1:53

Former church school student says she experienced conversion therapy

Former church school student says she experienced conversion therapy

Sat, Apr 8

3:18

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Kim says North Korea has developed first spy satellite

Kim says North Korea has developed first spy satellite

33 mins ago

Fox faces stain of 'disinformation engine' despite settlement

2:22

Fox faces stain of 'disinformation engine' despite settlement

55 mins ago

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

0:26

Brave Aus train driver saves 2.3m snake stuck on tracks

8:14pm

Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

4:19

Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

7:51pm

Kiwi mum not returning to work as childcare too expensive

4:39

Kiwi mum not returning to work as childcare too expensive

7:33pm

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart

3:32

Watch: First look inside NZ's largest 24/7 Kmart
1
2
3
4
5
6