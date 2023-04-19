Rotorua man awarded $5k for charity work immediately donates it to charity

A Rotorua man who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity has been recognised for his selflessness.

One of Kevin Hollamby's most famous charity initiatives is the Goodbye Pork Pie Run.

The event is a Mini car rally from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South Island, raising funds for Kidscan.

For his huge community heart, ASB has awarded him this week's Good as Gold award.

The award includes $5000 donated to KidsCan and $5000 to treat himself (which he immediately donated to another deserving charity, Kiwanis Club of Taupo).

Watch the heart-warming moment Kevin is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.