World
1News

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

4:36pm
35-year-old Emmerick Lasakar.

35-year-old Emmerick Lasakar. (Source: Nine)

A Perth mother was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death in front of her two daughters on Monday night.

9News reports Emmerick Lasakar, 35, died in hospital after being found with serious injuries at her home in Kewdale.

Witnesses said they heard screams coming from the home during the incident.

"﻿She just ran out onto the front of the house then the back, screaming screaming screaming, and then the kids came out with her," neighbour Roslyn told 9News.

"﻿It was her mother - she was screaming 'mamma mamma mamma, no no no, pick me, kill me', and then screaming again, like massive bad awful awful screaming that was the worst."

Lasakar's partner Steven Dean, 37, is under police guard in hospital after the incident.

He is being investigated but has not yet been charged, 9News reports.

"A 37-year-old man – who is known to the woman – was arrested at a home on Berwick Street in St James," WA Police tweeted, adding that police are seeking information or footage of the man's movements that night.

"Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone vision of a grey Ford Ranger Raptor dual-cab utility with black and orange sports striping, being driven in those areas, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."

The crashed truck.

The crashed truck. (Source: Nine)

Dean was reportedly arrested after crashing the car into a tree.

Police are also investigating a possible link between the incident and the armed robbery of a service station.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

NY man in fatal wrong-turn driveway shooting disliked trespassers

NY man in fatal wrong-turn driveway shooting disliked trespassers

Kevin Monahan's lawyer says the law's version of events is a "superficial, simplistic" account of what really happened.

11:34am

11 fishermen rescued nearly a week after Cyclone Ilsa

11 fishermen rescued nearly a week after Cyclone Ilsa

The group had been illegally fishing off the coast of Western Australia when they got into trouble.

11:12am

Fox News to pay $1.2bn over Trump allies' false election claims

Fox News to pay $1.2bn over Trump allies' false election claims

8:14am

0:35

US man charged with shooting Black teen who rang wrong doorbell

US man charged with shooting Black teen who rang wrong doorbell

8:06am

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'

5:39am

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

QLD man jailed for robbing 87-year-old father at knifepoint

5:53pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Upsets galore in first round as ASB Classic heads indoors

Organisers earlier decided to shift all of today's matches inside with no public access in response to the ongoing wet weather caused by Cyclone Hale.

Tue, Jan 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Sat, Feb 4

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

'Ideological nonsense': Greens hit out at Nats' farming policy

15 mins ago

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its original offering

30 mins ago

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

Airbnb guests waste 120 tonnes of water, leave gas on for 25 days

42 mins ago

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

Killer Beez arrested after 265kg of meth bound for NZ seized

55 mins ago

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

1:15

Ryan returns to his rugby roots for 'special' week of coaching

4:36pm

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters
1
2
3
4
5
6