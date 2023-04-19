Perth mum-of-two stabbed to death in front of daughters

A Perth mother was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death in front of her two daughters on Monday night.

9News reports Emmerick Lasakar, 35, died in hospital after being found with serious injuries at her home in Kewdale.

Witnesses said they heard screams coming from the home during the incident.

"﻿She just ran out onto the front of the house then the back, screaming screaming screaming, and then the kids came out with her," neighbour Roslyn told 9News.

"﻿It was her mother - she was screaming 'mamma mamma mamma, no no no, pick me, kill me', and then screaming again, like massive bad awful awful screaming that was the worst."

Lasakar's partner Steven Dean, 37, is under police guard in hospital after the incident.

Homicide Squad Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in Knutsford Avenue in Kewdale yesterday, Monday 17 April 2023, where a 35-year-old woman was located with serious injuries from which she later died. pic.twitter.com/N8gbd6KOXJ — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) April 18, 2023

He is being investigated but has not yet been charged, 9News reports.

"A 37-year-old man – who is known to the woman – was arrested at a home on Berwick Street in St James," WA Police tweeted, adding that police are seeking information or footage of the man's movements that night.

"Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone vision of a grey Ford Ranger Raptor dual-cab utility with black and orange sports striping, being driven in those areas, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers."

The crashed truck. (Source: Nine)

Dean was reportedly arrested after crashing the car into a tree.

Police are also investigating a possible link between the incident and the armed robbery of a service station.