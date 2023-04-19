Gisborne group asks UN to investigate East Coast forestry slash

An indigenous East Coast environmental group has asked the United Nations to investigate the impact of slash in the region.

Mana Taiao Tairāwhiti also wants a moratorium on clear felling practices.

Renee Raroa presented the group's concerns at a UN meeting in New York early this morning.

In her speech to the UN, she said "the pine industry in conjunction with the New Zealand government is jointly responsible for multiple indigenous rights violations".

Raroa told 1News: "It's mostly the sadness... not being able to imagine a future where in however many generations' time our children and mokopuna, even today, will be able to be part of those landscapes.

"We can't dabble any more in small shifts of solutions because the environmental situation that we're in doesn't allow it."

James Treadwell from the NZ Institute of Forestry said "some areas will have to be retired, particularly around streams and rivers".

"There may be some changes in how we harvest," he added.

It comes as a land use enquiry by former National minister Hekia Parata is due back at the end of this month.

"It needs to create major change," Raroa said.