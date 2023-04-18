White supremacist Philip Arps jailed over abusive messages

White supremacist Philip Arps has been jailed for four months for sending abusive messages to his probation officer.

Arps had been previously jailed for spreading footage of the March 15 terrorist attack on two Christchurch mosques.

He faced three charges of using obscene language towards probation officers and one of beaching his release conditions at a judge-alone trial last February.

In 2016, Arps filmed himself leaving a severed pig’s head at the door of Al Noor Mosque.

More recently, in September 2022, he attempted to get a seat on the board at Te Aratai College, which was just 1km from Linwood Mosque.

This attempt was unsuccessful.