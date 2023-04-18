Business
1News

Tracking the housing market: The key numbers

Fri, Apr 14

(Source: 1News)

Data on all aspects of the property market is released regularly, from house prices to interest rates. Here we list the key figures so you don’t have to go searching. These charts will be updated each time new data is released.

House prices

House prices rise and fall based on a number of economic factors, including mortgage rates and inflation. Reinz releases median house price data each month, for all of New Zealand and for individual regions, with Auckland’s large market a particular focus.

The OCR

This is the official cash rate, set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and it has a knock-on effect for the saving and borrowing rates set by the retail banks. It's reviewed seven times a year.

Mortgage rates

The OCR affects the rates banks charge to mortgage holders. The banks may adjust both their floating and fixed rates at any time.

New ZealandBusinessEconomy

SHARE

More Stories

Rich paying their fair share of tax, study concludes

Rich paying their fair share of tax, study concludes

The report was completed for tax consultancy OliverShaw.

15 mins ago

National median house prices drop 12.9% year-on-year - REINZ

National median house prices drop 12.9% year-on-year - REINZ

Annually, New Zealand saw the median house price decrease to $775,000 in March, down 12.9% on the same time last year.

9:00am

NZ tipped for 'deeper' recession in 2023 - ASB

NZ tipped for 'deeper' recession in 2023 - ASB

6:46am

5:30

Mortgage demand plunges by 19.6% compared to last year

Mortgage demand plunges by 19.6% compared to last year

3:46pm

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

1:20pm

5:48

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

Supermarket supply costs 10.3% higher than one year ago

Mon, Apr 17

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Gun owners say fee hikes could lead to more unlicensed firearms

Gun owners say fee hikes could lead to more unlicensed firearms

Police are are looking to increase the cost of firearms licenses.

December 11, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

The Block NZ postponed until 2024 due to housing market

The Block NZ postponed until 2024 due to housing market

November 30, 2022

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Rich paying their fair share of tax, study concludes

Rich paying their fair share of tax, study concludes

18 mins ago

Mitchell, Blundell named in Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

Mitchell, Blundell named in Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Year

33 mins ago

NY woman fatally shot after car driven up wrong driveway

NY woman fatally shot after car driven up wrong driveway

11:03am

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

10:46am

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

10:40am

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing

Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
1
2
3
4
5
6