Pulse continue push up ladder with big win over Steel

Tiana Metuarau made her record 100th ANZ Premiership game one to remember as she led her Pulse in their continued surge up the standings with a 62-38 victory over the Southern Steel in Wellington.

The 22-year-old became the youngest player to reach 100 ANZ Premiership games last night and showed what that experience has given her, putting on a strong performance that moved the Pulse to second equal with the Tactix at the end of round seven.

Metuarau [who finished 10 of 13 shot attempts] was helped by in-form shooting partner Amelia Walmsley - shooting 52 from 58 - to come out on top in the physical encounter.

Following on from their upset win over league leaders the Mystics on Saturday, the Pulse made their intentions clear from the tip-off to rush out to a four-goal lead that only continued to balloon as the match progressed.

That was despite a flawless first quarter from Steel goal shoot Saviour Tui but the problem was Pulse defenders Jelly Jury and Kristiana Manu'a weren't allowing for easy feeds from the Steel's midcourt.

It was a near-complete opposite at the other end with Maddy Gordon and Whitney Souness clinical in getting the ball into the circle.

The results leaves the Steel still winless this season and firmly in last place.