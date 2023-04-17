Watch: Cargo plane bounces off runway in aborted landing

A cargo plane's dramatic aborted landing was caught on camera yesterday.
The Cargolux Boeing 747-400 freighter damaged its left engine while trying to land in Luxembourg.
The plane, en-route from Dubai, bounced off the runway before climbing away to safety.
The Aviation Herald reports the plane climbed to 4000 feet before swinging back around and completing a successful landing.
An image of the plane's left engine shows scrape marks along it after the incident.
Cargolux is based in Luxembourg and operates 30 Boeing 747 aircraft.
