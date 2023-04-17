Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court after two Burger King workers were stabbed at a South Auckland restaurant yesterday afternoon.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, is charged with using a knife to assault one staff member and is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another worker.

The accused appeared dressed in a blue boiler suit. His lawyer did not seek bail and he has been remanded in custody until next month.

Earlier, Burger King said it had increased security at the Takanini restaurant after the assaults.

In a statement, the company said it was "shocked and horrified" by the attack on its team members.

It said it was focused on supporting its staff and their families "through this truly awful incident".