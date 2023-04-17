New Zealand
Independent review announced into Hawke's Bay CDEM flood response

1:15pm
Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay.

Flooding in Wairoa, Hawke's Bay. (Source: Civil Defence)

An independent review into the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management (HBCDEM) Group’s response in the lead-up to Cyclone Gabrielle and its aftermath has today been announced.

The cyclone and the intense flooding which followed saw some communities isolated, along with the loss of critical roading, power and communications infrastructure.

"Through this isolation in the hardest days of the cyclone’s impacts, a shared regional understanding of what happened across communities is yet to emerge," Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said.

The review was announced by Hinewai Ormsby, the chairwoman of the HBCDEM Group Joint Committee, which governs HBCDEM on behalf of the region’s five councils.

"The impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on our region have been devastating and far reaching, first and foremost on our people, particularly those whānau who have lost loved ones," she said.

"The HBCDEM Group Joint Committee members – our region’s mayors and I – are committed to an independent, fair, and transparent review of HBCDEM’s operational response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

"This commitment, responsibility and accountability is expected and needed by our communities.

"While still early in the event, it is important we move with pace on this review, to ensure our communities are prepared for any event in the future."

The review will cover the lead-up to the cyclone through to the demobilisation of the Group Emergency Coordination Centre, which will occur at the end of April, Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little said.

"This review will look at the systems and processes, roles, and responsibilities of the HBCDEM Group members and partners. We need to ensure a common understanding across the whole region of what occurred, identify the lessons from this event and understand what is needed to improve resilience for all our Hawke’s Bay cities, towns and communities," he said.

Napier City Council Mayor Kirsten Wise said while HBCDEM was still focussing on the response and transition to recovery, it was important to initiate the review now.

"Capturing and considering the key findings from emergency events is a vital part of helping ensure our region is prepared and able to respond well for the next one. It’s also important we collect the experience of responders early, so that we can use this data to inform further lessons for the emergency management system, not just in Hawke’s Bay, but across the whole country," she said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst added, "This event has had significant impacts on our regional community and requires a whole-of- community-response".

Hazlehurst expressed the importance for "all local councils, Treaty partners, and partner agencies involved in the operational response, conduct reviews of their own responses and share these openly, recognising we all play a role as part of the civil defence emergency response".

"These reviews will sit alongside and connect into the wider HBCDEM review to make sure the voices from our wider community are included. We must share the lessons learned from this event."

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council mayor Alex Walker said the Joint Committee expects central government to hold its own review into the response.

"As a National State of Emergency was declared, we are yet to hear from the Government regarding their intent around a national review, but should one be initiated, our operational review will need to complement and inform that process," she said.

"We would welcome any central government review, to ensure the system continues to learn, improve, and provide the best possible outcomes for our communities.

"In the meantime, we as Joint Committee members will look for ways to engage community input and address their questions in a meaningful way through the design phase of this review."

The review will be undertaken by independent and experienced emergency management professionals.

The Terms of Reference is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

