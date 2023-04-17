New Zealand
Fair Go

Fair Go: Auckland woman’s year-long battle for airfare refund

By Kaitlin Ruddock, Fair Go Reporter
8:16pm

An Auckland woman almost gave up on a $1000 refund, which ended up “lost” between an airline and a bank for more than a year.

Tina Tan booked flights to Singapore in January 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to travel plans. Following subsequent lockdowns, Tina opted for a refund from Singapore Airlines, which the airline agreed to, in November 2021.


However, Tina’s $1114 airfares had been purchased using her son's credit card, which by that time, had expired. At first, a Singapore Airlines agent told Tina that meant the airline couldn't refund the old card, so she asked what new details were needed instead.

But when she got a response back, Singapore Airlines’ requirements had changed. Now the company said it would refund the original credit card and suggested Tina check that her bank could then transfer it to a new card.

Tina went to her local Bank of New Zealand branch and confirmed that the money could be transferred.

In February 2022, a Singapore Airlines agent told Tina her refund was on its way. But four months later, it still hadn’t shown up. Each time Tina got a response from the company, it was from a different person - 10 in total.

“I'm in the middle, stuck between Singapore Airline on one hand and Bank of New Zealand, both saying that they don't have the money and then it’s back to the other party,” Tina exclaims.

BNZ explained to Fair Go that credit card brands like Visa or Mastercard typically require refunds to be sent back to the original card used to protect against fraud.

"If a card has expired, the customer's bank usually processes the refund to their new card. If there is no new card, for instance, because the customer has closed their account, the funds are then returned to the company that made the refund.

"If the customer has closed all their accounts with the bank, they should talk directly with the company making the refund about alternative ways to process it, as it is not an issue the bank can resolve."

In Tina's situation, she should have been able to pass on new card details to Singapore Airlines without issue.

The Fair Go programme raised Tina’s case with Singapore Airlines, prompting an investigation which established that the airline was indeed still holding her money.

Singapore Airlines Public Affairs Regional Manager Karl Schubert explained its agents hadn’t followed usual protocols when it came to handling Tina’s case.

“Unfortunately the process of handling the information that they needed to properly service Tina on her next call or next engagement with us simply wasn't put in correctly.

"So then it was taken by an agent to mean one thing, when actually, it was another."

Karl says since the pandemic, Singapore Airlines has refunded nearly 40,000 Kiwi tickets, and that “the vast majority of those we got right”.

“Unfortunately in the unique cases, like Tina's where we've got it wrong, we are sincerely sorry and we are using those to ensure that we can train our agents to be better in the future."

Singapore Airlines has refunded Tina her $1114 - for real this time.

New ZealandTravel

SHARE

More Stories

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

Air NZ on hunt for new on-board snack options

The only offering that's safe is the end-of-flight lolly.

1:20pm

5:48

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

Air NZ flight diverts back to Auckland over mechanical issue

The flight was two hours into its journey to Hong Kong when it turned around.

Fri, Apr 14

Interislander ferry to return after 5 weeks out of action

Interislander ferry to return after 5 weeks out of action

Tue, Apr 11

Tourism NZ says industry's recovery starting to plateau

Tourism NZ says industry's recovery starting to plateau

Sun, Apr 9

Travel industry gains momentum as Kiwis venture out for easter

Travel industry gains momentum as Kiwis venture out for easter

Fri, Apr 7

3:37

Significant police presence on roads this Easter weekend

Significant police presence on roads this Easter weekend

Fri, Apr 7

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

59 mins ago

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

Geraldine road where 3 died in camper crash 'notorious' among locals

9:25pm

Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

Russian opposition activist given 25-year prison sentence

9:09pm

Concertgoers frustrated at lengthy wait for refunds

7:49

Concertgoers frustrated at lengthy wait for refunds

8:52pm

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

Ex-leader Angela Merkel to be decorated with highest German honour

8:31pm

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

1:58

Paralympic veteran Stedman eyeing gold at Paris 2024

8:16pm

Fair Go: Auckland woman’s year-long battle for airfare refund

5:54

Fair Go: Auckland woman’s year-long battle for airfare refund
1
2
3
4
5
6