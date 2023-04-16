Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Simon Cowell, 63, planning to be a dad again

8 mins ago
Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Simon Cowell wants to be a dad again aged 63.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge said despite his age, he loves the idea of giving a sibling to his son Eric, nine, who he has with his 45-year-old fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Simon — who turns 64 in October — told The Sun: "Just two days ago I was thinking, 'It would be nice to have another.'

"Being a dad is the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him.

"So then I'm thinking the next step is he's going to be a teenager.

"Those years when they're young — I had such an amazing experience all through those years, and I was thinking about it probably because of that.

"Eric has got a lot of friends and we do a lot of things together as a family.

"But you never know with kids if they're happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one?

"So look, will it happen? I don't know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad."

Simon has lost 19kgs after he overhauled his diet, stopped smoking and cut back drinking since he broke his back in 2020 after he fell from an electric bike and spent months in rehabilitation.

But he says it will still be a challenge to keep up with a young family.

He admitted: "When I'm playing football with (Eric), my God, I have to get fit just to play with him.

"His energy is off the chart, it really, really is."

Despite changing his lifestyle, Simon insisted he has had no cosmetic surgery to stay looking younger aside from a "bit" of Botox.

He added about the recent spate of jokes and speculation he's had plastic surgery after he sported a slimmer body and face: "I think it's hysterical. I mean it just makes me laugh. I haven't had a facelift or anything.

"I have had a bit of Botox or whatever but kind of nothing drastic.

"So when I hear about this stuff honestly, it does make me laugh. Over the years people have said that I've had everything done.

"But I don't Google myself so I genuinely don't have a clue what everyone is saying about me until we do things like BGT."

EntertainmentTelevision

SHARE

More Stories

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

Another Game of Thrones prequel series announced

The show will take place 100 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones.

Fri, Apr 14

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

The new adaptation will be a "faithful adaptation" of J.K. Rowling's book series, with one novel being adapted per season.

Thu, Apr 13

0:14

Kim Kardashian to appear in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian to appear in American Horror Story

Tue, Apr 11

Jane Goodall hopes new kid-friendly show on her life will inspire

Jane Goodall hopes new kid-friendly show on her life will inspire

Tue, Apr 4

Brooke Shields claims Andre Agassi smashed trophies over Friends cameo

Brooke Shields claims Andre Agassi smashed trophies over Friends cameo

Wed, Mar 29

BBC confirms Top Gear series halted after Freddie Flintoff crash

BBC confirms Top Gear series halted after Freddie Flintoff crash

Fri, Mar 24

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

Paul Coll fights back to win Canary Wharf Classic in UK

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has won the Canary Wharf Classic in London after pulling off a resounding comeback over Joel Makin in four games.

Sat, Mar 18

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Simon Cowell, 63, planning to be a dad again

Simon Cowell, 63, planning to be a dad again

53 mins ago

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

Zimbabwe's aspiring female artists still 'frowned upon'

8:30pm

Concern from Pacific leaders over nuclear submarine agreement

4:12

Concern from Pacific leaders over nuclear submarine agreement

8:00pm

Boxer Mea Motu to make history as first woman Fight for Life headliner

14:26

Boxer Mea Motu to make history as first woman Fight for Life headliner

7:10pm

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

2:09

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

6:35pm

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested

Two Burger King staff stabbed in Auckland, man arrested
1
2
3
4
5
6