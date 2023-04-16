Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

There are calls for stricter regulations on gel nail polishes, as concern grows around the harmful effects the products can have on people's health.

It comes after the UK government launched an investigation, following an increasing number of allergic reactions.

"I and all of my colleagues who work in cutaneous allergy are seeing patients most weeks with this problem," UK dermatologist Dr Deidre Buckley said.

"It can range from the nails loosening to falling off, it can include a severe rash on the face, the neck, the upper chest, and in worst cases, there can be respiratory symptoms."

Laura Davis suffered an allergic reaction after using gel nail polish at home, which resulted in her nails lifting off her fingers.

"I was embarrassed, really embarrassed about them. Some of them I had to trim right back down to like half the length. It had a really negative impact on how I felt. I thought people would look at me and think I was dirty."

New Zealand dermatologist Dr Louise Reiche said the number of cases are increasing here too.

"Yes we are seeing it, but not to the same degree as the UK, and I think that is simply because of our limited ability to test."

It's believed the allergies are linked to methacrylate, a commonly found chemical in nail polishes.

When solid, the chemicals are harmless, but in liquid form can potentially be absorbed into the body.

Buckley said an allergic reaction can result in some people becoming sensitised to the methacrylate, which is used in some medical procedures.

"They become sensitised to acrylates in other things, which can have implications for dentistry or if they're diabetic, or for orthopaedic surgery, and it's a life time sensitisation."

The products are freely available in New Zealand, but Reiche is calling for restrictions to help reduce harm.

"If there could be regulations as to limiting the amount and the frequency of exposure in everyday products, that would be a way that we could lessen the population impact."