League
AAP

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

7:36pm
The Warriors players celebrate during their victory over the Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors players celebrate during their victory over the Cowboys at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

A Dylan Walker try and late penalty goal from Shaun Johnson helped the Warriors beat North Queensland Cowboys 22-14 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland tonight.

In an often scrappy encounter in challenging conditions, the home side made the most of a lopsided possession percentage, with a completion rate well below what they've achieved during their start to the 2023 NRL season.

However, the in-form Johnson first laid on a try for former Kangaroo Walker in the 61st minute to break a 14-all deadlock, then kicked a goal from in front, made a lot harder than it looked due to a stiff northerly breeze.

The home fans would have been forgiven for being slow to their seats after the Warriors' poor starts this season, but they flipped the script and scored inside the first five minutes.

An intercept by Adam Pompey gave the Warriors great field position and two tackles later Dylan Walker and Tohu Harris combined to send Addin Fonua-Blake through enough of a gap to carry two defenders with him to score under the posts.

The strong wind, which was at the Warriors' back in the first half, was going to be a key factor in the game.

However, the Cowboys kept things simple to send Murray Taulagi over in the corner with a slick finish.

The Cowboys' combination of Taulagi and Valentine Holmes was causing real problems down the Warriors' right edge, with the winger only just denied a second try by the bunker official after his foot grazed the touchline.

Ed Kosi finished off a great run by Marcelo Montoya to put the Warriors up 14-4, before another Origin representative, Reuben Cotter, brushed off a poor tackle by Josh Curran to cut the deficit to six for the visitors.

Josh Curren carries hard for the Warriors against the Cowboys.

Josh Curren carries hard for the Warriors against the Cowboys. (Source: Photosport)

Curran made up for it after the break, scoring a well-worked try off more Johnson skill, but again the Warriors slipped to let Holmes even it up again almost straight off the kick-off.

While Walker's try eventually settled the matter, the Warriors did lay on some impressive defence to close the game out.

In particular, one set with six minutes to go only gave the Cowboys 20 metres and the subsequent kick was taken on the full by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to set the Warriors up with the passage of play that led to Johnson's late penalty.

In all, it wasn't a game of any great standard, but it's unlikely the bumper crowd of just under 24,000 at Mt Smart will care too much.

The Cowboys' poor start to the season continues. That is their second loss to the Warriors so far in 2023, with some questions to be asked about how a team so stacked with talent can be propping up the NRL ladder.

LeagueWarriors

SHARE

More Stories

Webster: Warriors' poor starts stem from players being too keen

Webster: Warriors' poor starts stem from players being too keen

The Warriors have conceded the first points in all six games this year, and coach Andrew Webster attributes their poor starts to over-eagerness.

Mon, Apr 10

Knights hold on to deny Warriors latest comeback attempt

Knights hold on to deny Warriors latest comeback attempt

Up 22-6 at halftime, the Knights looked at risk of becoming the second team to fall victim to a Warriors comeback in as many weeks when the visitors got the score back to 22-18.

Sun, Apr 9

Webster wants Warriors to keep their eyes on the prize

Webster wants Warriors to keep their eyes on the prize

Sat, Apr 8

Captain Harris cautious of NRL return against Newcastle

Captain Harris cautious of NRL return against Newcastle

Wed, Apr 5

Warriors coach Webster shares 'love' for NZ, insight into methods

Warriors coach Webster shares 'love' for NZ, insight into methods

Tue, Apr 4

5:29

'We're loving it' - Johnson on secret to Warriors' success

'We're loving it' - Johnson on secret to Warriors' success

Mon, Apr 3

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Candida auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Thu, Mar 23

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Fri, Jan 20

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

38 mins ago

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

7:36pm

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

7:30pm

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

6:54pm

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

1:50

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

6:45pm

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

1:49

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation
1
2
3
4
5
6