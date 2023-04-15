World
Associated Press

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

7:30pm
President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second from right,as he looks at a plaque dedicated to his late son Beau Biden while visiting Mayo Roscommon Hospice in County Mayo, Ireland.

President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second from right,as he looks at a plaque dedicated to his late son Beau Biden while visiting Mayo Roscommon Hospice in County Mayo, Ireland. (Source: Associated Press)

President Joe Biden was moved to tears during a stop at a Catholic shrine when he discovered that a chaplain there had performed last rites for his late son Beau Biden.

"It was incredible to see him," Biden said later during remarks at the foot of a cathedral in nearby Ballina. "It seemed like a sign."

Knock Shrine is a pilgrimage site where, according to Catholic lore, the saints Mary, Joseph and John the Evangelist appeared near a stone wall in 1879. Biden touched the remaining old wall, and toured the site with priest Father Richard Gibbons.

Gibbons said he discovered earlier in the day that the Father Frank O'Grady working at the site was the same one who'd performed last rites, a ceremony in the Catholic faith that spiritually prepares people for death, for Beau.

It's common in the Catholic faith for priests to move around to different posts during their lives in the church. O'Grady is a former US Army chaplain and was formerly assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where Beau died in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Gibbons said he did not know about the Biden connection until today.

"I told the president that," Gibbons told BBC Ulster. "He wanted to meet him straight away, so he dispatched a Secret Service agent to go and find him."

He said it was "a wonderful, spontaneous thing that happened".

"He was crying and it really affected him," Gibbons said of Biden. "Then we said a prayer, we said a decade of the rosary for his family, we lit a candle. Then he took a moment or two for private prayer."

O'Grady told Irish national broadcaster RTE that he was summoned to meet the president.

"He gave me a big hug, it was like a reunion. He told me he appreciated everything that was done," he said. "I hadn't seen him really in eight years since Beau died. His son Hunter was there too, so we had a real reunion."

O'Grady said of the president, "He has been grieving a lot, but I think the grief is kind of going down a bit. We talked a little bit about how grief can take several years."

The death of his elder son rocked the president, who was vice president at the time. He said he chose not to run for president in 2016 in part because of Beau's death. He talks of Beau often, including during a speech to the Irish parliament this week when he said it was his son who should have been standing there as president.

After the visit to the shrine, Biden toured a hospice centre that displays a plaque commemorating his son.

Biden was in Ireland this week with his sister Valerie and son Hunter, touring his ancestral home and meeting with the nation's leaders.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

The American pop singer, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel are the most recent performers to be announced.

6:45pm

1:49

Man convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles

Man convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles

Patrick Thelwell, 23, threw "at least five" eggs towards Charles as he met members of the public in the northeastern city of York.

6:00pm

0:24

Macron's pensions reform enacted into law, unions remain defiant

Macron's pensions reform enacted into law, unions remain defiant

4:18pm

2:19

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

World's oldest gorilla celebrates milestone birthday at Berlin Zoo

Fri, Apr 14

0:24

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Fri, Apr 14

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

Fri, Apr 14

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

US superbug fungus cases rose dramatically during pandemic

Candida auris is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can be a deadly risk to fragile hospital and nursing home patients.

Thu, Mar 23

Fans in tears as they meet K-pop star AleXa in Auckland

Fans in tears as they meet K-pop star AleXa in Auckland

Wed, Mar 22

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Read's heroics not enough as Team Cricket wins Black Clash match

Fri, Jan 20

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

Cook Island MPs vote to decriminalise same sex relations

38 mins ago

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

7:36pm

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

Warriors hold firm to deny Cowboys in tough conditions

7:30pm

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

Biden in tears after meeting priest who gave late son last rites

6:54pm

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

1:50

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

6:45pm

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation

1:49

Katy Perry joins list of headliners for King's coronation
1
2
3
4
5
6