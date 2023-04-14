Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

US President Joe Biden was given a big cheer when name-dropping the All Blacks during a speech to Ireland's parliament in Dublin today.

It comes after he made a gaffe yesterday by calling them the Black and Tans while speaking at a pub in Northern Ireland.

"This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans," the 80-year-old president said in reference to a tie given to him by his rugby playing relative Rob Kearney.

The Black and Tans he mistakenly referred to were British reserve troops that fought against rebels in the Irish war of independence in 1920.

Today, Biden made sure he got it right during his parliamentary address.

"I always have a little bit of Ireland close by, even when I am in Washington," he said.

"In the Oval Office I have the rugby ball signed by the Irish rugby team, the ball the team played with when they beat the All Blacks in Dublin in 2021."

His comment was greeted with big cheers.

"By the way my cousin one of Ireland's greatest rugby stars Rob Kearney brought it to DC in 2022 to give me," Biden added.

He also talked about his own rugby playing days, stating he came to realise everyone that played the sport was "nuts".

"However, I'd rather have my kids playing rugby than American football for health reasons fewer people get hurt playing rugby even though you have no equipment," he said.

"You just don't get hit in the head as much."