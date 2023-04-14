World
1News

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

12:19pm

US President Joe Biden was given a big cheer when name-dropping the All Blacks during a speech to Ireland's parliament in Dublin today.

It comes after he made a gaffe yesterday by calling them the Black and Tans while speaking at a pub in Northern Ireland.

"This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans," the 80-year-old president said in reference to a tie given to him by his rugby playing relative Rob Kearney.

The Black and Tans he mistakenly referred to were British reserve troops that fought against rebels in the Irish war of independence in 1920.

Today, Biden made sure he got it right during his parliamentary address.

"I always have a little bit of Ireland close by, even when I am in Washington," he said.

"In the Oval Office I have the rugby ball signed by the Irish rugby team, the ball the team played with when they beat the All Blacks in Dublin in 2021."

His comment was greeted with big cheers.

"By the way my cousin one of Ireland's greatest rugby stars Rob Kearney brought it to DC in 2022 to give me," Biden added.

He also talked about his own rugby playing days, stating he came to realise everyone that played the sport was "nuts".

"However, I'd rather have my kids playing rugby than American football for health reasons fewer people get hurt playing rugby even though you have no equipment," he said.

"You just don't get hit in the head as much."

WorldRugbyAll BlacksUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

The British fashion designer is known for popularising the miniskirt.

9:42am

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

King Charles 'has only once rehearsed upcoming coronation'

The monarch is also said to have wanted a "slimmed down" coronation in light of the cost of living crisis gripping Britain.

7:46am

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

US, Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

5:00pm

Hurricanes boss wants answer on coach Holland's ABs call-up

Hurricanes boss wants answer on coach Holland's ABs call-up

4:05pm

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

'Feels like home': Biden on nostalgia tour of Ireland

Thu, Apr 13

1:41

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Teenage murderer turned crime writer Anne Perry dies

Thu, Apr 13

More Stories

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Tracking the economy in five graphs

Tracking the economy in five graphs

3 mins ago

Calls for boat operator licensing after ferry skipper injured

0:21

Calls for boat operator licensing after ferry skipper injured

11 mins ago

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

19 mins ago

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

12:40pm

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

12:19pm

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

0:33

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe
1
2
3
4
5
6