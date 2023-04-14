Politics
1News

Jack Tame: Three Waters rebrand won't change minds, or cost votes

By Jack Tame, Q+A Presenter
36 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Q+A's Jack Tame says the water reform policy has been badly handled and communicated from the start and the government's best hope now is most people aren't that interested in the subject.

From its inception, the government’s Three Waters reforms have neatly divided voters into two camps: those who really care, and those who really don’t.

Politically, it’s been disastrously handled from the start. Minister Nanaia Mahuta – herself trying to juggle both local government and foreign affairs – was dropped by Chris Hipkins seemingly to take the heat out of the issue.

New PM Chris Hipkins hinted as much to The Hui, saying Mahuta had been left “out on her own” by the government to defend the increasingly controversial policy.

It seems scarcely believeable that reforms to future-proof New Zealand’s water assets and reduce the burden on ratepayers could become so divisive, but a mille feuille of strategic missteps have intensified opposition and undermined trust in the government’s stated intentions.

In 2021, a $3.5m taxpayer-funded advertising campaign pitted central government against local councils, which felt the proposals would strip them of billions in assets and remove local controls.

Efforts to entrench part of the reforms were slipped through quietly in an amended bill, and only stopped after a constitutional law expert picked up on the extraordinary provision and raised his concerns on Twitter.

Unable to argue why

Jacinda Ardern was consistently unable to argue why 50-50 mana whenua co-governance on the Three Waters’ Regional Representative Groups was necessary for the delivery of public services on this scale.

Even as late as last week in her exit interview with John Campbell, the former prime minister reflexively argued that co-governance was nothing to fear. But arguing why a change is nothing to fear is not the same as mounting a meaningful argument in favour of it.

The Affordable Water Reform rebrand has come at least 18-months too late, but the question for Labour is whether the it’ll be enough to meaningfully affect October’s election.

So far in his tenure as Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has proved adept at rebranding. In the eyes of voters, he’s distinguished his government from Jacinda Ardern’s. His policy positions are mostly the same and it’s still a majority Labour government, but Hipkins has conjured a sense of freshness and enjoyed a sustained bump in the polls.

This is a greater test, with fewer potential political upsides.

The Affordable Water Reform will leave voters divided: those who really care, and those who really don’t. It won’t be enough to change the minds of voters who are intensely opposed to the reforms. For them, the Affordable Water Reform is little more than a lipsticked pig.

But the re-brand is probably enough to stem the bleed. The Affordable Water Reform won’t hurt the government any more than Three Waters already did. Voters who didn’t engage with the policy beforehand will feel their eyes glaze over at the first mention of enduring infrastructure and balance sheet separation.

Heading into October, when economic conditions are set to dominate the policy debate, it’s probably the best result Chris Hipkins could hope for.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion

SHARE

More Stories

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

Raw figures released to 1News show just 64% of the Māori population have responded so far.

9:10pm

2:03

Three Waters reset: Critics hit back at 'hollow rebrand'

Three Waters reset: Critics hit back at 'hollow rebrand'

National and ACT have been quick to reject the new plans, while some councils say it has become politicised.

2:02pm

3:20

Mayors anxious about Government's promised Three Waters reset

Mayors anxious about Government's promised Three Waters reset

7:15am

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Wed, Apr 12

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Wed, Apr 12

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

Cabinet reaches gender parity for 1st time after Nash reshuffle

Wed, Apr 12

6:12

More Stories

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Live stream: Q+A with Jack Tame

Live stream: Q+A with Jack Tame

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Chemicals in 'new car smell' could pose health risk - study

Chemicals in 'new car smell' could pose health risk - study

36 mins ago

Jack Tame: Three Waters rebrand won't change minds, or cost votes

Jack Tame: Three Waters rebrand won't change minds, or cost votes

9:47pm

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx recovering after suffering 'medical complication'

9:26pm

North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

9:10pm

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

2:03

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

8:52pm

ITM Fishing Show's Matt Watson paid surprise visit by curious kiwi

1:24

ITM Fishing Show's Matt Watson paid surprise visit by curious kiwi
1
2
3
4
5
6