Business
1News

Westpac changes interest rates following OCR increase

7:43pm
A delay in processing Mastercard debit and credit card payments pushed many into overdraft.

A delay in processing Mastercard debit and credit card payments pushed many into overdraft. (Source: 1News)

Westpac NZ has announced interest rate changes that will see hikes for short-term borrowers and drops for those making repayments in the long-term.

The updated rates follow the rise in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) last week, a 50 basis point climb to 5.25%, which was higher than what most economists predicted.

Westpac's general manager of product, sustainability and marketing, Sarah Hearn, said the OCR jump was a factor behind the changes.

"Our variable lending and on-call savings interest rates are closely tied to movements in the OCR," she said.

"That’s why we’re increasing the interest rate on our variable home loans by 40bp [basis points] and on our on-call consumer savings products by 40bp to 50bp."

Hearn added that Westpac would be cutting interest rates on loans with terms ranging from three to five years, some seeing drops of up to 60 basis points.

Eligible customers will also have access to "special" rates of 5.99% p.a. for each of those terms.

New Westpac rates for home loans, savings and term investments.

New Westpac rates for home loans, savings and term investments. (Source: 1News)

"These competitive rates are a helpful way for customers to gain certainty about their repayments, which is important in a period like this where the outlook on interest rates is unclear," Hearn said.

Standard fixed rates on home loans have also been decreased to 6.59% p.a. for three-, four- and five-year terms.

Shorter terms have climbed higher into the mid-7% range, the biggest upward shift for fixed home loans being a 30 basis point climb to 7.49% p.a. for a six-month term.

Term investment rates have seen a similar pattern in changes, with terms of three to five years lowering to 5.20% p.a. while the highest rate is 5.70% p.a. for a 12-month term.

Savings rates have climbed across the board, with the Notice Saver rate rising 50 basis points to 4.50% p.a.; the Westpac Bonus Saver/PIE rate climbing 50 basis points to 4.25% p.a.; and the Simple Saver rate going up 40 basis points to 2.50% p.a.

It follows ANZ's announcement yesterday of higher interest rates on some home loans and deposits.

Some of its biggest changes include a rise in up to 14 to 20 basis for home loan rates, 10 to 25 basis points for term deposit rates, and 50 basis points for its serious saver account rate.

New ZealandEconomyBusiness

SHARE

More Stories

'Store-to-door' pizza drone deliveries to arrive in Huntly

'Store-to-door' pizza drone deliveries to arrive in Huntly

The swarming loud aerial invasion is about to take off, in what's being touted as the way of the future.

5:00am

4:53

IMF issues growth warning as it lowers 2023 forecast

IMF issues growth warning as it lowers 2023 forecast

Concerns over high inflation, rising geopolitical tensions, financial stability and the war in Ukraine hang over the updated forecasts.

Wed, Apr 12

Housing market sees biggest first-quarter fall in 15 years

Housing market sees biggest first-quarter fall in 15 years

Wed, Apr 12

Brendon McCullum YouTube gambling ads pulled by Google

Brendon McCullum YouTube gambling ads pulled by Google

Tue, Apr 11

2:27

Vulnerable communities struggling to set up bank accounts

Vulnerable communities struggling to set up bank accounts

Mon, Apr 10

2:00

New Brighton Mall to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

New Brighton Mall to receive multi-million dollar upgrade

Mon, Apr 10

2:34

More Stories

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Andy Murray beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in a near six-hour Australian Open clash, with this point among many highlights.

Fri, Jan 20

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

August 26, 2022

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

December 23, 2022

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

May 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

23 mins ago

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

2:03

Concerns this year's Māori census turnout worse than 2018 record low

40 mins ago

ITM Fishing Show's Matt Watson paid surprise visit by curious kiwi

1:24

ITM Fishing Show's Matt Watson paid surprise visit by curious kiwi

8:32pm

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

NSW woman jailed after crushing daughter, another woman with car

8:15pm

Richmond man missing since yesterday found safe and well

Richmond man missing since yesterday found safe and well

8:03pm

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform

0:14

New Harry Potter TV series announced for HBO's new streaming platform
1
2
3
4
5
6