'Store-to-door' pizza drone deliveries to arrive in Huntly

5:00am

The idea of drone deliveries has been around for a while, but for the good people of Huntly, it's about to become a reality.

They're the first town in New Zealand to get “store-to-door” drone deliveries, beginning with pizza.

After getting aviation clearance, the swarming loud aerial invasion could be in the skies this winter.

The drones, which were founded by the company SkyDrop, can carry up to 3.5 kilograms and are able to make a 10km round trip.

They’ve even caught the attention of Domino's, who are trialling the technology in Huntly.

It has many people wondering, why stop at pizza? The unmanned winged robots can deliver almost anything.

So how long before it's raining drone-delivered takeaways? And what other essential items could drop into our laps?

Seven Sharp spoke to aviation lawyer Maria Pozza to see how far this new technology could grow.

