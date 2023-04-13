Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

Police today named the man who was found dead at a Kāinga Ora-owned Christchurch property on Tuesday.

He was 33-year-old Rikiana Hirawani, and lived at the address.

"Following a post-mortem examination, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner," Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the death of Mr Hiriwani.

"Cordons around the property will be removed this afternoon, when the scene examination has been completed."

Stuff reports neighbours saw a man's body naked in the backyard of the address on Tuesday with a dog mauling it.

Another neighbour told 1News they saw the SPCA removing a dog from the property.