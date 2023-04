A man has been charged over a truck crash earlier this month in Transmission Gully which caused a massive fuel leak.

The two-truck crash led to 1000L of fuel spilling from a tanker, closing State Highway 1 between Pāuatahanui and Paekākāriki about 6am on April 4.

Fire and Emergency NZ were unable to fully reopen the road until later that day about 5pm.

A 33 year-old man is due to appear in Porirua District Court on May 11 on one charge of careless driving.