A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car on State Highway 1 in Manukau this evening.

The crash occurred at around 7.20pm, when the car and motorcycle crashed on the Waikato Expressway between the Great South Road on-ramp and Pioneer Road off-ramp.

The motorcyclist is reported to have serious injuries after the collision.

Both southbound lanes are closed, and motorists are being asked to take alternative routes where possible.