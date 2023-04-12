New Zealand
1News

Full video: Auckland flood response findings revealed

3:25pm
New ZealandWeather News

SHARE

More Stories

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

The independent review outlines the mistakes made by Mayor Wayne Brown and officials as the devastating floods unfolded in January.

3:31pm

0:45

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

MetService says there are "thunderstorms at the door of the North, South and Chatham Island all at once".

1:56pm

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

What’s causing the mini-tornadoes hitting NZ?

6:22pm

1:32

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

'Right ingredients' for tornadoes as thunderstorms roll in

Tue, Apr 11

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

Kapiti Coast teen injured after sleep-out 'destroyed' by tornado

Tue, Apr 11

0:42

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

Further risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms today - meteorologist 

Tue, Apr 11

3:30

More Stories

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Now Countdown is inviting Mark Wilson to participate in staff training.

2:33pm

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

The independent review outlines the mistakes made by Mayor Wayne Brown and officials as the devastating floods unfolded in January.

3:31pm

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

1:56pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

43 mins ago

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

12:41pm

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

15 mins ago

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

43 mins ago

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

58 mins ago

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

3:38pm

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6