Basketball
1News

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

56 mins ago
Steven Adams.

Steven Adams. (Source: Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs without one of their key components, with starting centre Steven Adams "unlikely" to return.

Adams has been sidelined since January with a knee injury that was initially expected to keep him out for only six weeks, but as his recovery has dragged on, medical staff in Memphis have found that is no longer the case.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins tried to give some hope with his wording around Adams' status when updating media today, but indicated his chances of playing in this year's NBA Playoffs were slim at best.

“It’s pretty confirmed he’s most likely out for the playoffs,” said Jenkins. “We don’t have definitive words on what the next steps are.”

Jenkins said Adams' situation had been "an ongoing" process for them from week to week.

“I think there’s more dialogue still this week with doctors involved. We want to make sure Steven is in a good place [with] the decisions that are made, that he’s confident and that our medical team are confident.

“There are a lot of people involved and we want to make sure we are getting this right. Unfortunately he’s unlikely for the playoffs, but we don’t have the next steps right now.”

Jenkins added all options - including surgery - remain on the table for Adams' recovery after he was given a stem-cell injection last month.

“It's the same injury and it’s just taken a lot longer [than anticipated],” he added. “We thought we were making headway, but each evaluation opportunity revealed it’s not progressing like we need it to.

“It was over a month ago he got the injection, and it’s still not progressing. There have been no setbacks, no re-injuries ... it’s just not progressing to the level [required]. It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to do everything possible to get the best decision possible for him.”

Adams' absence is a significant loss for the Grizzlies heading into the playoffs with the big Kiwi's talents - particularly for offensive rebounds and off-ball screening - starting to be appreciated this season before his injury.

In his absence, Xavier Tillman, Jaren Jackson Jr and Santi Aldama have been options to play at the five.

Memphis' postseason begins on Monday where they will take on the winner of this afternoon's play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Basketball

SHARE

More Stories

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

The online sale cements Jordan's position as the most valuable athlete at auctions for sportswear memorabilia.

12 mins ago

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Will McDowell-White signed a new two-year deal with the Kiwi franchise although his second year has a player-option included.

Tue, Apr 11

2:03

NBA star sent home after throwing punch at teammate mid-game

NBA star sent home after throwing punch at teammate mid-game

Mon, Apr 10

NBA star reveals stunning fact about Adams and his strength

NBA star reveals stunning fact about Adams and his strength

Wed, Apr 5

NBA star Ja Morant rejoins Grizzlies after ban for gun video

NBA star Ja Morant rejoins Grizzlies after ban for gun video

Tue, Mar 21

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Thu, Mar 16

2:01

More Stories

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Countdown staff mistake cerebral palsy symptoms, call man 'drunk'

Now Countdown is inviting Mark Wilson to participate in staff training.

2:33pm

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

Auckland floods: Damning report finds officials acted 'too late'

The independent review outlines the mistakes made by Mayor Wayne Brown and officials as the devastating floods unfolded in January.

3:31pm

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

Lightning 'sparking off' in upper North Island as storms move in

1:56pm

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

Western Australia battens down as Cyclone Ilsa gathers strength

11:52am

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

40 mins ago

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, engaged to Bon Jovi's son

12:41pm

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

12 mins ago

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

Michael Jordan sneakers fetch auction record $3.5 million

40 mins ago

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

56 mins ago

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

3:38pm

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

Abuse in care final report pushed back nine months

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6