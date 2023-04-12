Grizzlies concede Adams 'unlikely' to play in NBA Playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for the NBA Playoffs without one of their key components, with starting centre Steven Adams "unlikely" to return.

Adams has been sidelined since January with a knee injury that was initially expected to keep him out for only six weeks, but as his recovery has dragged on, medical staff in Memphis have found that is no longer the case.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins tried to give some hope with his wording around Adams' status when updating media today, but indicated his chances of playing in this year's NBA Playoffs were slim at best.

“It’s pretty confirmed he’s most likely out for the playoffs,” said Jenkins. “We don’t have definitive words on what the next steps are.”

Jenkins said Adams' situation had been "an ongoing" process for them from week to week.

“I think there’s more dialogue still this week with doctors involved. We want to make sure Steven is in a good place [with] the decisions that are made, that he’s confident and that our medical team are confident.

“There are a lot of people involved and we want to make sure we are getting this right. Unfortunately he’s unlikely for the playoffs, but we don’t have the next steps right now.”

Jenkins added all options - including surgery - remain on the table for Adams' recovery after he was given a stem-cell injection last month.

“It's the same injury and it’s just taken a lot longer [than anticipated],” he added. “We thought we were making headway, but each evaluation opportunity revealed it’s not progressing like we need it to.

“It was over a month ago he got the injection, and it’s still not progressing. There have been no setbacks, no re-injuries ... it’s just not progressing to the level [required]. It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to do everything possible to get the best decision possible for him.”

Adams' absence is a significant loss for the Grizzlies heading into the playoffs with the big Kiwi's talents - particularly for offensive rebounds and off-ball screening - starting to be appreciated this season before his injury.

In his absence, Xavier Tillman, Jaren Jackson Jr and Santi Aldama have been options to play at the five.

Memphis' postseason begins on Monday where they will take on the winner of this afternoon's play-in game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.