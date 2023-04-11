Covid-19: Cases remain steady at 12,129, 30 deaths

There have been 12,129 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, April 3 to Sunday, April 9.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 219 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty more people with the virus have died.

Of the 30 deaths reported, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Of these people, 17 were women and 13 were men.

One was from Northland, two were from Auckland region, six were from Waikato, four were from Lakes, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, three were from Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, five were from Canterbury, three were from South Canterbury, two were from Southern.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2695.