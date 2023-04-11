Basketball
1News

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

48 mins ago
Will McDowell-White shoots in game one of the NBL Finals.

Will McDowell-White shoots in game one of the NBL Finals. (Source: Photosport)

The Breakers have managed to fend off rival NBL clubs to retain the talents of star Will McDowell-White with the Australian Boomer turning down offers in Australia to stay with the Kiwi franchise.

The Breakers announced today McDowell-White has signed a new two-year deal with them, ignoring calls from commentators across the Tasman to return home to one of the nine Australian NBL clubs.

"Keeping Will in a Breakers shirt for another couple of seasons was our biggest goal this off-season," head coach Mody Maor said.

"He was a scorching hot commodity in the open market with several suitors and many great teams in the league willing to fork out a lot of cash for Will's services.

"However, the Breakers have been instrumental in turning him into the player he has become. I had my fingers crossed he would come back."

McDowell-White's rapid development is clear from his three seasons at the Breakers, with his season averages this year increasing in points [6.6 to 10.5 per game], assists [3.7 to 6.2 per game] and rebounds [3.1 to 5 per game].

Maor said McDowell-White's decision to stay in New Zealand with this year's runner-ups sends a statement to the rest of the competition.

"I think it sends an unambiguous message to every good young emerging player in the NBL that the Breakers is the place to be if you want to improve, grow, and reach your goals," he said.

"I can understand the complexity of an Australian leaving his country and moving to New Zealand. It makes sense to stay close to home where you feel comfortable.

"But there's added value coming to the Breakers; you might pay the price of leaving your home and travelling across the ditch, but you are rewarded by playing in the best environment in the league where your game grows."

With 12 spots available on the Breakers' roster, McDowell-White is the fifth player after Izayah Le'Afa, Tom Vodanovich, Cameron Gliddon, and Dan Fotu confirmed for next season.

The Breakers said a sixth player should be confirmed later this week, while the club is also in advanced talks to bring another NBA-bound Next Star sensation to Auckland.

BasketballBreakers

SHARE

More Stories

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Mody Maor's impact on the team after the soulless years under Dan Shamir should be something Breakers fans celebrate even if it didn't result in a trophy this year, writes Guy Heveldt.

Thu, Mar 16

2:01

'Love you, Mo!' Breakers coach uplifted after loss by player

'Love you, Mo!' Breakers coach uplifted after loss by player

Mody Maor was talking to media after losing Game 5 to the Kings when Jarrell Brantley entered to remind his coach of all the good he's done this season.

Thu, Mar 16

1:41

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

Thu, Mar 16

No more time for gamesmanship as Breakers chase NBL title

No more time for gamesmanship as Breakers chase NBL title

Wed, Mar 15

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Mon, Mar 13

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

34 mins ago

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

37 mins ago

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

48 mins ago

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

53 mins ago

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6