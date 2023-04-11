New Zealand
1News

Armed police at scene of sudden death at Christchurch property

29 mins ago
Police at scene in Hei Hei.

Police at scene in Hei Hei. (Source: 1News)

Armed police are at scene of sudden death at a Christchurch property.

Police said its responding to a report of a sudden death on Gilberthorpes Road, Hei Hei and are making "routine initial inquiries".

The property where the incident is understood to have occurred is owned by Kāinga Ora.

Kāinga Ora told 1News the incident is a "police matter" so would not be commenting.

A neighbour told 1News the SPCA was seen taking a dog off the property.

Other neighbours said there has been a police presence on the street in the past.

