Three hospitalised after yacht stranding near Rakino Island

9:52am
A yacht came off its moorings and ran aground on South Island near Rakino Island last night.

A yacht came off its moorings and ran aground on South Island near Rakino Island last night. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

Three men were hospitalised last night after their yacht came off its moorings and ran aground on South Island near Rakino Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said they were tasked to the rescue about 9.10pm.

"In challenging conditions, crew assisted Coastguard in retrieving three men off the boat who were winched off 70-80ft in the air by our Westpac 2 helicopter," the spokesperson said.

The men were flown to Auckland City Hospital with two in minor condition and one in serious condition, the spokesperson added.

A Maritime NZ Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson said they received a beacon activation about 8.54pm.

"As well as the beacon activation mayday broadcasts were issued," they said.

"The skipper informed RCCNZ there were three people on-board, and the vessel was sinking after it hit rocks. Everyone on board made it to South Island. Coastguard was unable to extricate them from the island, this was completed by the Auckland Rescue Helicopter.

"This was a complex rescue in tough conditions."

