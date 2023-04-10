'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

Ryan Fox has walked off Augusta National "pretty chuffed" with how he played in his first Masters.

The Kiwi golfer finished even-par at Augusta National which was good enough to leave him in a tie for 26th and prize money of around $220,000.

In an eventful final day which resumed at 8:30am local time due to bad weather yesterday, Fox started out in a tie for 14th at three under but challenging conditions and flu-like symptoms which have plagued since round two saw him ultimately slip back a few places.

Fox said he "definitely down on energy levels the last couple of days".

“I could definitely feel pretty tired the last few holes."

Regardless though, he walked off the 18th hole today with a grin on his face and a wave to the crowd.

“If you'd have given me even-par at the start of the week ... I would have been pretty dang happy," Fox said as he left the course.

“I feel like I left a little bit out there. I think this golf course, the more you play it, the more you figure it out. I definitely hit some wrong shots out there.

“No matter how much you practise to some of these pins, when you actually see them, it's very different.

“Hopefully I get another crack at it in the next few years and can learn from this experience.

"Regardless, it's been an awesome one.”

Fox qualified for this year's Masters due to being ranked inside the world top 50, thanks largely to his impressive 2022 season. The World No. 37 will need to stay inside that 50 or win a PGA Tour event this year if he wants to return.