One dead after workplace incident in Blenheim

One person has died in a workplace incident in Blenheim early this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street about 2am, police said.
"One person sadly died at the scene," a spokesperson said.
"The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner."
St John responded two ambulances to the incident and were not required for transportation.
A WorkSafe statement said initial enquiries were underway.
"Please note that this is not an investigation at this stage," the statement added.
