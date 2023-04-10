New Zealand
One dead after workplace incident in Blenheim

12:20pm
Ambulance (file image). (Source: istock.com)

One person has died in a workplace incident in Blenheim early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street about 2am, police said.

"One person sadly died at the scene," a spokesperson said.

"The matter has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner."

St John responded two ambulances to the incident and were not required for transportation.

A WorkSafe statement said initial enquiries were underway.

"Please note that this is not an investigation at this stage," the statement added.

