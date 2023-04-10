14,000 lightning strikes overnight, rain warnings in parts of South

After recording 14,002 lightning strikes overnight, MetService has advised there could be more wet weather for some Kiwis today.

On MetService's severe weather information page, heavy rain warnings and watches have been put in place across the western South Island, as well as the lower half of the North Island.

Westland is under a heavy rain warning until 11pm tomorrow and can expect 140 to 200mm among the ranges tomorrow, as well as 60 to 100mm near the coast.

The Tasman District northwest of Motueka and the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, including the Rai Valley, have warnings in place until 6pm tonight and can expect at least another 40mm of rain on top of what has already fallen, at peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

Mount Taranaki has a warning of 40 to 60mm at peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, as well as possible thunderstorms, until 3pm today.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the Tararua Range until 11am tomorrow and Buller until 6am Wednesday.

An additional severe thunderstorm watch has been put in place for Marlborough and Nelson from 12.45 to 3.30pm today, as there are risks of 20 to 45mm/h downpours, large hail and possibly a small tornado.

NIWA Weather shared a forecast for the western South Island for today and tomorrow, advising that "a lot of rain" may be on the way.

A lot of rain is forecast for the west of the South Island today & tomorrow.



Along with the rain will be thunderstorms. Localised flooding & slips are distinctly possible. pic.twitter.com/KeCYaSllxe — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) April 9, 2023

"Along with the rain will be thunderstorms. Localised flooding & slips are distinctly possible," the tweet read.

Though skies are mostly clear towards the top of the country, MetService has advised that Auckland and Northland "may briefly turn stormy out of the blue".

🌤 It's generally sunny in #Auckland and Northland, but it may briefly turn stormy out of the blue



⛈ There are thunderstorms moving in from the Tasman Sea which are fairly spread out, but can bring briefly intense rain, hail, and gusty winds if one moves overhead@AucklandCDEM pic.twitter.com/HoDBoWuG8A — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2023

"There are thunderstorms moving in from the Tasman Sea which are fairly spread out, but can bring briefly intense rain, hail, and gusty winds if one moves overhead," the meteorological service tweeted.

The warnings and advisories of further rainfall nationwide come off the heels of just over 14,000 lightning strikes being reported over Aotearoa - and potentially more to come.

MetService tweeted that of the thousands strikes recorded from 6pm yesterday to 6am this morning, 694 were over land.

⚡ From 6pm yesterday to 6am this morning, 14,002 lightning strikes were recorded, 694 over land



📊 The top 3 regions for lightning activity were Waikato (228 strikes), Nelson/Tasman (149 strikes), and Bay of Plenty (110 strikes)



⛈ More on the way today from the Tasman Sea pic.twitter.com/kXNfJPCZP5 — MetService (@MetService) April 9, 2023

"The top 3 regions for lightning activity were Waikato (228 strikes), Nelson/Tasman (149 strikes), and Bay of Plenty (110 strikes)," the message read.

As more stormy weather is expected to come in today from the Tasman, MetService advises affected people to monitor its website.

The next severe weather update is scheduled for 9pm tonight.