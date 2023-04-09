Three Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Three Lotto players won $333,333 each in last night's First Division draw, with Powerball rolling over to $8 million for Wednesday night.

A statement from Lotto said the winners "will be having an extra special Easter weekend".

The winning tickets were sold at Supervalue Ngāruawāhia, Pak N Save Hāwera and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

"Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four," the statement said.

"The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Rangitikei.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible."