Three Lotto players share $1 million, Powerball rolls over

7:54am
A lotto retailer.

A lotto retailer. (Source: Lotto NZ)

Three Lotto players won $333,333 each in last night's First Division draw, with Powerball rolling over to $8 million for Wednesday night.

A statement from Lotto said the winners "will be having an extra special Easter weekend".

The winning tickets were sold at Supervalue Ngāruawāhia, Pak N Save Hāwera and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

"Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four," the statement said.

"The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Rangitikei.

"Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible."

