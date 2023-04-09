World
1News

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

1:19pm
The universe.

The universe. (Source: Scimex)

International and Australian researchers have confirmed the discovery of four of the oldest galaxies ever observed, dating back 300 to 500 million years after the Big Bang.

In two new papers in the journal Nature Astronomy, image and spectroscopic data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) were analysed, the telescope being designed to probe the early universe.

The JWST can observe ancient galaxies and estimate their age by detecting their "redshift" - a phenomenon where wavelengths of light become stretched over unimaginable distances, "shifting" light towards the red part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

In essence, the more red an object appears to the telescope, the further away it is.

In the first paper, four galaxies were identified through the JWST: JADES-GS-z10-0, JADES-GS-z11-0, JADES-GS-z12-0, and JADES-GS-z13-0.

JADES-GS-z12-0 and JADES-GS-z13-0 are newly discovered galaxies, whereas ultraviolet light from JADES-GS-10-0 and JADES-GS-11-0 had been previously identified by the Hubble Space Telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), prior to its December 2021 launch into space.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), prior to its December 2021 launch into space. (Source: Getty)

In the second paper, all four galaxies' existences were confirmed through spectroscopic analysis, meaning they were differentiated by observing their distinctive spectra in ultraviolet light wavelengths.

The additional paper also confirmed the approximate ages of the galaxies, the initial two galaxies spotted by Hubble now believed to have been around when the universe was less than 350 million years old.

Stephane Charlot, a researcher at the Astrophysics Institute of Paris and co-author of the two studies, told AFP that JADES-GS-z13-0 - one of the newest galaxy discoveries - is the farthest galaxy ever observed formed by astronomers and formed an estimated 320 million years after the Big Bang.

NASA estimates the universe to be 13.7 billion years old.

For scale, if the universe was 82 years old - New Zealand's current life expectancy - JADES-GS-z13-0 would have come to be just before the universe turned two.

WorldSpace

SHARE

More Stories

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

"This is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Tue, Apr 4

Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon.

Mon, Mar 27

Large 'city killer' asteroid will come close to hitting Earth

Large 'city killer' asteroid will come close to hitting Earth

Fri, Mar 24

Putin 'absolutely a war criminal' - NASA's deputy administrator

Putin 'absolutely a war criminal' - NASA's deputy administrator

Sun, Mar 19

12:56

Spacesuit for NASA's new moon mission revealed

Spacesuit for NASA's new moon mission revealed

Thu, Mar 16

NASA telescope captures star on cusp of death

NASA telescope captures star on cusp of death

Wed, Mar 15

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

57 mins ago

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn reportedly end 6-year relationship

1:53pm

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

AUKUS to be strong regardless of US election result - Aus PM

1:19pm

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

Galaxies discovered by Webb Space Telescope oldest ever observed

1:00pm

Goal of the season? Haaland wows with spectacular scissor-kick

0:30

Goal of the season? Haaland wows with spectacular scissor-kick

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6