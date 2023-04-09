Rugby

All Blacks Sevens notch three pool wins from three in Singapore

42 mins ago
Roderick Solo celebrates in Hamilton.

Roderick Solo celebrates in Hamilton. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks Sevens came from behind to beat South Africa 12-7 and complete a perfect start to the Singapore leg of the world series.

Series leaders New Zealand won all three pool matches to set up a quarter-final against Great Britain on Sunday and move a step closer to earning automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics.

If they win the tournament, they will become the first team to book a birth at next year's Games.

Having won three of their last four tournaments - including last weekend's iconic event in Hong Kong - the New Zealanders maintained their form from the start on Saturday.

They overwhelmed Hong Kong China 47-0 first up, with Moses Leo and Leroy Carter both bagging doubles in a seven-try display.

Australia were a tougher challenge in game two but New Zealand emerged 24-12 winners, boosted by a brace to Sione Molia, who is playing in his 50th world series tournament.

South Africa, needing victory to qualify for the quarter-finals, hit the front through Mfundo Ndhlovu.

However, Dylan Collier levelled the scores 7-7 through a try on the stroke of halftime.

Victory was sealed when Cody Vai crossed late in the game, continuing a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old, who is one of several newcomers to have shone for a New Zealand side who sat 21 points clear of nearest rivals Argentina after eight of 11 rounds.

rnz.co.nz

RugbySevens

