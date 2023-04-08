World
Associated Press

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

43 mins ago
Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Source: Associated Press)

World Wrestling Entertainment apologised Saturday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.

The image was used in a promotional package for the match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on a preview show on April 2.

"We had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error," the WWE said in a statement.

The storyline between father and son included Dominik Mysterio going to jail after being involved in an incident with his father during Christmas. The image of Auschwitz appeared as Dominik said in the promo: "You think this is a game to me? I served hard time. And I survived."

The photo from the concentration camp in Oświęcim, Poland, where 1.1 million people were murdered by the Nazis during World War II, was replaced by stock footage of barbed wire and an empty jail cell in the promo before the match and in replays.

Some wrestling fans noticed the use of the Auschwitz photo. It drew more attention after the Auschwitz Memorial museum posted on Twitter that using the image "is hard to call an editing mistake".

"Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," the memorial said in a statement.

Rey Mysterio, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last week, defeated his son in the match.

WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium drew 161,892 and set stadium single-day records on both nights. It also was the most-streamed event on Peacock since last year's Super Bowl.

The two-night show also came on the eve of the McMahon family agreeing to a merger with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Earlier this week, Endeavor and WWE announced plans to create a NZ$34 billion sports entertainment company.

WorldEntertainmentTelevisionNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

The documents, which were posted on sites such as Twitter, are labelled secret.

10:48am

Moose wanders into US hospital, feasts on lobby plants

Moose wanders into US hospital, feasts on lobby plants

The moose was too preoccupied eating the office plants to notice the stir he was causing.

7:51am

Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal

Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal

6:50am

Stormy Daniels says she wants to testify in Trump hush money case

Stormy Daniels says she wants to testify in Trump hush money case

5:27pm

US Supreme Court Justice reportedly took undisclosed luxury trip to NZ

US Supreme Court Justice reportedly took undisclosed luxury trip to NZ

4:31pm

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

3:11pm

Latest

Popular

43 mins ago

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

11:29am

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

11:11am

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

10:48am

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

10:47am

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6