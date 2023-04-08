New Zealand
Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Akl, Northland on Easter Sunday

13 mins ago
Stormy weather (file image).

Stormy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Thunderstorms in Auckland and Northland are likely in the afternoon and evening of Easter Sunday, MetService said this afternoon.

The meteorological service also warns that heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes could possibly accompany the thunder.

While no official warnings have been issued as of 3.15pm Saturday, MetService advises that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch could be issued soon.

Northland could see heavy rain of 10 -25mm/h and strong wind gusts of 90-100km/h on Sunday afternoon and evening, while Auckland may see similar conditions come nighttime.

Affected people are advised to visit the Severe Weather Information page, which will be updated next at 9pm.

Gisborne, Hawke's Bay face heavy rain

Adjacently, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne as a low-pressure system slowly moves towards the East Coast.

Both regions have been issued heavy rain warnings at orange. Hawke's Bay and Napier expect to see 40-70mm of rain in Wairoa District and 25-40mm of rain to fall further south.

For Gisborne, around 40-60mm of rain is expected in addition to what has already fallen.

"A complex low-pressure system northeast of the North Island is moving southeastwards, bringing further rain to Gisborne and Hawkes Bay, and strong southeast winds to Bay of Plenty," MetService said.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts."

