Golf
1News

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

10:47am
Ryan Fox chips to the green of the third hole at Augusta National during the second round of the 2023 Masters.

Ryan Fox chips to the green of the third hole at Augusta National during the second round of the 2023 Masters. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will make the cut in his first Masters appearance after another quiet but productive round.

Fox became the latest New Zealander since Danny Lee in 2016 to book a weekend on the Augusta National greens with a one-under 71 second round, leaving him in a tie for 15th and nine shots off clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

After missing the first two fairways - an issue that has somewhat hindered Fox so far this week with just 16 of 28 fairways hit - Fox opened his round with a birdie on the par-five second hole.

His hard work was slightly undone by some painful putts resulting in back-to-back bogies on the sixth and seventh but he corrected himself immediately after on the par-five eighth with an impressive chip from behind the hole to set up a birdie.

With his round back to even heading on to the back nine, Fox remained in that state until arriving at the 16th where he secured another birdie after barely missing a hole-in-one.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam will have to wait yet another year as the world’s No. 2 player is almost certain to miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years.

McIlroy needs a win at Augusta National to become only the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors, but struggled mightily this morning. He shot 77 to leave him at 5-over par through 36 holes — three shots behind the projected cut.

Tiger Woods is still on the course but he sits at two-over overall with six holes left while yesterday's co-leaders Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are also still playing; Rahm is one-shot off the lead with the back nine still to play while Hovland is a further three shots back having got to the 10th.

Golf

SHARE

More Stories

Ryan Fox taking on Masters debut with 'very proud' dad Grant

Ryan Fox taking on Masters debut with 'very proud' dad Grant

Fox makes his Masters debut on Friday, but before then will get to share a special round with his dad in the traditional exhibition tournament.

Thu, Apr 6

1:41

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

Woods and his limp back at Masters, but for how much longer?

Tiger Woods conceded that each trip to the Masters — at his age of 47 and with surgeries on both legs and his back over the last decade — makes him wonder if it's going to be the last one.

Wed, Apr 5

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Danny Lee hoping to bring LIV Golf event to NZ

Fri, Mar 24

Kiwi Danny Lee sinks putt, wins $6m on controversial LIV tour

Kiwi Danny Lee sinks putt, wins $6m on controversial LIV tour

Mon, Mar 20

0:29

Sir Bob Charles: Life, 'rockets' and Christchurch Golf Club

Sir Bob Charles: Life, 'rockets' and Christchurch Golf Club

Sat, Mar 18

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

Sat, Mar 11

Latest

Popular

42 mins ago

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

11:29am

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

11:11am

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

10:48am

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

10:47am

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6