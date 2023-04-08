Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox will make the cut in his first Masters appearance after another quiet but productive round.

Fox became the latest New Zealander since Danny Lee in 2016 to book a weekend on the Augusta National greens with a one-under 71 second round, leaving him in a tie for 15th and nine shots off clubhouse leader Brooks Koepka.

After missing the first two fairways - an issue that has somewhat hindered Fox so far this week with just 16 of 28 fairways hit - Fox opened his round with a birdie on the par-five second hole.

His hard work was slightly undone by some painful putts resulting in back-to-back bogies on the sixth and seventh but he corrected himself immediately after on the par-five eighth with an impressive chip from behind the hole to set up a birdie.

With his round back to even heading on to the back nine, Fox remained in that state until arriving at the 16th where he secured another birdie after barely missing a hole-in-one.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam will have to wait yet another year as the world’s No. 2 player is almost certain to miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years.

McIlroy needs a win at Augusta National to become only the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors, but struggled mightily this morning. He shot 77 to leave him at 5-over par through 36 holes — three shots behind the projected cut.

Tiger Woods is still on the course but he sits at two-over overall with six holes left while yesterday's co-leaders Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are also still playing; Rahm is one-shot off the lead with the back nine still to play while Hovland is a further three shots back having got to the 10th.