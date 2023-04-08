World

Percy the rabbit joins California police force - fur real

41 mins ago
Yuba City Police "wellness officer" Percy, a rabbit who was rescued in 2022.

Yuba City Police "wellness officer" Percy, a rabbit who was rescued in 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that's fur real.

Some bunny - also known as Officer Ashley Carson - found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny's family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly “docile and friendly” animal and named him Percy.

Yuba City Police Officer Ashley Carson holding Percy, whom she saved in 2022.

Yuba City Police Officer Ashley Carson holding Percy, whom she saved in 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

The Yuba City Police Department - about 64km north of Sacramento - announced the rabbit's promotion to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter Sunday.

“Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all,” the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.

