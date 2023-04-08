World
Associated Press

North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone

2:08pm
This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is a test of an underwater strategic weapon system.

This combination of photos provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is a test of an underwater strategic weapon system. (Source: Associated Press)

North Korea on Saturday claimed it tested this week a second known type of nuclear-capable underwater attack drone designed to destroy naval vessels and ports, adding to a flurry of weapons demonstrations this year that have heightened tensions with rivals.

The report of the four-day test came a day after the nuclear envoys of the United States, South Korea, and Japan met in Seoul to discuss the growing North Korean nuclear threat and called for stronger international efforts to crack down on illicit North Korean activities funding its weapons program.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said the drone, named Haeil-2 after a Korean word meaning tsunamis or tidal waves, travelled underwater for more than 71 hours before successfully detonating a mock warhead in waters near the eastern port city of Tanchon on Friday.

KCNA said the test proved that the weapon could strike targets 1000km away with "fatal attack ability".

North Korean state media last month reported two tests of another drone, named Haeil-1, and described the weapon as capable of setting off a “radioactive tsunami” to destroy enemy vessels and ports.

From left to right, Japanese nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi, chief South Korean nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and Sung Kim.

From left to right, Japanese nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi, chief South Korean nuclear negotiator, Kim Gunn, and Sung Kim. (Source: Associated Press)

Analysts, however, are sceptical whether such a device would add a meaningful new threat to North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal built around missiles and whether it’s reasonable for the North to pursue such capabilities considering its still-limited supplies of nuclear bomb fuel.

South Korea’s military has said it believes North Korean claims about Haeil-1 were likely “exaggerated or fabricated”.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden’s special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Seoul, where they issued a joint statement calling for stronger international support to stem North Korean efforts to evade UN Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons ambitions.

The envoys expressed particular concern about North Korea’s cybercrimes and illicit labour exports, which Seoul says could possibly expand as it further reopens its borders as COVID-19 fears ease.

North Korea in 2023 alone fired around 30 missiles in 11 different launch events, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that demonstrated potential range to reach the US mainland and several shorter-range weapons designed to deliver nuclear strikes on South Korean targets.

WorldAsia

SHARE

More Stories

Debris found in search for Japanse army copter with 10 crew

Debris found in search for Japanse army copter with 10 crew

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, apparently struggling to hold back tears, told reporters that none of the missing crew members have been found as the search continued Friday.

4:45pm

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China has viewed official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as threats to Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island.

Fri, Apr 7

Tokyo noodle shop bans customers using phones at busy times

Tokyo noodle shop bans customers using phones at busy times

Wed, Apr 5

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Mon, Apr 3

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

Sun, Apr 2

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

Sat, Apr 1

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Akl, Northland on Easter Sunday

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes for Akl, Northland on Easter Sunday

44 mins ago

Washington Marijuana farms halt operations due to old pesticide

Washington Marijuana farms halt operations due to old pesticide

3:02pm

Rise in disinformation prompts calls for election protections

Rise in disinformation prompts calls for election protections

2:40pm

Relocatable homes arrive for displaced Tairāwhiti residents

Relocatable homes arrive for displaced Tairāwhiti residents

2:08pm

North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone

North Korea claims another test of underwater nuclear drone

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6