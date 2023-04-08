46yo man arrested after assault, car theft in Palmerston North

A 46-year-old man was arrested in New Plymouth last night after allegedly assaulting a person and stealing their car in Palmerston North on Thursday.

He is due to appear in court today, facing charges of injuring with intent to injure and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

"A 32-year-old man sustained moderate injuries and his vehicle was also stolen by the offender," police said.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said "it is pleasing to get such a quick result after what appears to be an unprovoked attack".

"We would like to reassure the public that we take this kind of offending seriously and do all we can to hold offenders to account."

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle hasn't yet been recovered, and police are appealing for sightings.

It's a white Toyota Altezza with the registration GDB780.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.