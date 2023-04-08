New Zealand
1News

46yo man arrested after assault, car theft in Palmerston North

9:51am
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A 46-year-old man was arrested in New Plymouth last night after allegedly assaulting a person and stealing their car in Palmerston North on Thursday.

He is due to appear in court today, facing charges of injuring with intent to injure and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

"A 32-year-old man sustained moderate injuries and his vehicle was also stolen by the offender," police said.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said "it is pleasing to get such a quick result after what appears to be an unprovoked attack".

"We would like to reassure the public that we take this kind of offending seriously and do all we can to hold offenders to account."

The vehicle hasn't yet been recovered, and police are appealing for sightings.

It's a white Toyota Altezza with the registration GDB780.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-WanganuiTaranaki

SHARE

More Stories

Arrest made after serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood

Arrest made after serious assault in Christchurch's Linwood

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in serious condition after the incident, police said.

9:19am

Alleged burglar arrested in Epsom, found hiding in tree

Alleged burglar arrested in Epsom, found hiding in tree

Police, including a dog squad, were called to a property on Dunkerron Avenue at 2.30am this morning.

7:49pm

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

6:32pm

4:34

Watch: Waikato dairy worker knocked out during robbery

Watch: Waikato dairy worker knocked out during robbery

Fri, Apr 7

1:10

Two ram-raids in Auckland overnight, six teens arrested

Two ram-raids in Auckland overnight, six teens arrested

Fri, Apr 7

1:06

Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

42 mins ago

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

WWE apologises for use of Auschwitz image in preview show

11:29am

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

11:11am

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

Football Ferns end goal drought in draw against Iceland

10:48am

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked

10:47am

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

Ryan Fox makes cut in Masters debut after another strong round

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6