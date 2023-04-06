Business
1News

What's the deal with shops opening over Easter weekend?

1:22pm
Generic photo of person buying beer.

Generic photo of person buying beer. (Source: istock.com)

With the Easter long weekend coming up, a number of rules affect which shops can and can't open on certain days.

There are no special rules affecting trading on Saturday, and Easter Monday isn't a problem either — it's an ordinary public holiday, and standard public holiday rules apply.

But specific restrictions affect trading tomorrow and Easter Sunday. Here's what it means:

Good Friday

Good Friday is both a public holiday and a restricted trading day, like Christmas Day or ANZAC Day (before 1pm).

Opening at any time on Good Friday is an offence — unless you're an exception to the rules.

Shops that can open with conditions include dairies, service stations, and cafes, while pharmacies can open without any conditions.

Most supermarkets will be closed. However, some places have area exemptions, like Queenstown.

Anyone wanting to buy beer or wine tomorrow is out of luck, with liquor stores not included in the exemptions — but bars, cafes or restaurants that meet the conditions to open can sell alcohol with a meal.

If a shop opens without fitting one of the exemption categories, the "occupier" of the shop can be fined up to $1000.

If you're not sure whether you can trade tomorrow, Employment NZ has an online tool to help.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday is a restricted trading day but not a public holiday.

It's also covered by specific rules that mean shops can choose to open if their local council lets them.

Retail NZ has compiled a list of which districts allow shops to open, and which don't.

Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch are among the council districts where shops cannot open unless exempt.

However, certain area exemptions apply again. For example, Auckland's Parnell Rd is exempt on Easter Sunday from 10am to 6pm, even though the rest of the city is under strict restrictions.

In areas where trading is restricted, supermarkets will again be closed.

New ZealandBusinessAlcoholEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

It included 78 examples of "specials" which weren't an opportunity to save, 54 examples of customers being charged more than the shelf price, and 18 "dodgy" multibuys.

12:57pm

5:32

Employment lawyer on impact of Today FM hosts' on-air comments

Employment lawyer on impact of Today FM hosts' on-air comments

Mediaworks said it was "disappointing" Tova O'Brien and Duncan Garner made the news public before all staff were told.

6:20am

0:57

Kmart opening second 24/7 store in Auckland

Kmart opening second 24/7 store in Auckland

6:28pm

Today FM scoops 8 NZ Radio Awards nominations despite axing

Today FM scoops 8 NZ Radio Awards nominations despite axing

5:00pm

3:01

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

2:44pm

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate 50 basis points

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate 50 basis points

Wed, Apr 5

Latest

Popular

30 mins ago

'Wrong chat?' - Green MP Kerekere calls Chlöe Swarbrick a 'crybaby'

'Wrong chat?' - Green MP Kerekere calls Chlöe Swarbrick a 'crybaby'

41 mins ago

Watch: Algerian sheikh joined by cat in Ramadan prayer

1:22

Watch: Algerian sheikh joined by cat in Ramadan prayer

52 mins ago

Pacific Update: Fijians pitch in to free stuck bus

6:37

Pacific Update: Fijians pitch in to free stuck bus

1:22pm

What's the deal with shops opening over Easter weekend?

What's the deal with shops opening over Easter weekend?

12:57pm

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

5:32

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6