Tokyo noodle shop bans customers using phones at busy times

A Tokyo ramen restaurant owner has banned his customers from using their smart phones during busy periods.

Kota Kai, owner of Debu-chan, told CNN Travel that the noodles he serves — Hakata ramen — are a "food born for impatient people".

The noodles are thin, meaning they stretch and spoil quickly — so if customers are concentrating on their screen instead of their bowl, they don't get the full experience.

During busy times there can be up to 10 people waiting for a table.

"When the seats are full and I see people stopping eating while staring at their smartphones, I tell them (to stop)," Kai said.

His approach is a gentle one however — he just asks customers individually.

"It's like 'when in Rome, do as the Romans do'. Ramen is a form of entertainment," he told CNN.